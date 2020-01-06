$19.33 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will post $19.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.98 billion. United Technologies posted sales of $18.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $76.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.53 billion to $77.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $79.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,075. United Technologies has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

