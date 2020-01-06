$174.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $174.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $140.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $584.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $617.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,994. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.75. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock worth $1,774,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.