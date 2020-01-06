$104.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce sales of $104.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $412.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $463.65 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $478.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $675,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $2,229,145 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 337,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

