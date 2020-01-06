$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Big Lots by 39.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Big Lots by 59.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 1,028,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

