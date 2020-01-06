$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 16.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 1,632,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,574. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

