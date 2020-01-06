0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $372,790.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $372,790.00 and approximately $657,942.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.06056105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001311 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,584,900 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

