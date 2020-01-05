ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $14,322.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $14,322.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00686442 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,787,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,787,501 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

