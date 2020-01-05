ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $41,324.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00021158 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01504020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00123364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

