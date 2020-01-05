ZB (ZB) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

