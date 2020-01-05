Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE:STL opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.