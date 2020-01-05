Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

