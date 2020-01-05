Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

