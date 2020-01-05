Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $702.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.40 million to $703.20 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $697.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.31. 73,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

