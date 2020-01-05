Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $507.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.65 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $483.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.
On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SBAC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.03. The company had a trading volume of 786,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.25. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $161.99 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $20,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $21,704,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
