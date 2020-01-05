Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $507.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.65 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $483.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.03. The company had a trading volume of 786,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.25. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $161.99 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $20,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $21,704,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.