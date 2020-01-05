Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will report sales of $107.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.83 million and the highest is $109.11 million. PS Business Parks posted sales of $104.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year sales of $427.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.68 million to $433.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $440.05 million, with estimates ranging from $437.96 million to $442.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PS Business Parks.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSB. ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.93. 94,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $127.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.