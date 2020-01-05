Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.57 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

