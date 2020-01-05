Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $177.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $169.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $686.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.25 million, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $742.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.91. 231,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $53.45.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
