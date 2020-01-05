Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $177.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $169.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $686.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.25 million, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $742.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.91. 231,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $53.45.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

