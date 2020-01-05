Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $61.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.66 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $58.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $242.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.92 billion to $243.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $260.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.80 billion to $261.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.54. 2,711,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.29 and its 200-day moving average is $252.42. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.