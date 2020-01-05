Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report sales of $4.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.32 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

