Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $440.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.36 million and the lowest is $436.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 513,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 642,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

