Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $813.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $813.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $820.70 million and the lowest is $807.78 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $365.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

ZG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 430,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,444. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 376.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.