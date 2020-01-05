Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,935. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,321 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,330,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,206,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 658,385 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

