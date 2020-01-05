Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,935. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,321 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,330,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,206,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 658,385 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.