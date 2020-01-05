Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.20. 734,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $173.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

