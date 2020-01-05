Zacks: Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report sales of $6.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.21 million to $6.72 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported sales of $4.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $23.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.55 million, with estimates ranging from $38.63 million to $44.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LJPC. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

LJPC stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,053. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $12,121,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 248,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 147,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

