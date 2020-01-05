Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Given a C$3.20 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.90.
Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.49 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of $201.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77.
In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,463.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
