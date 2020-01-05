Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Given a C$3.20 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.90.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.49 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of $201.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,463.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

