WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.36.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,467,000 after purchasing an additional 535,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.