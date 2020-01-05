WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $57.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 2,559,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

