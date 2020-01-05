Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBI. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,263,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,333,000 after acquiring an additional 495,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.