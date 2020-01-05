Waves Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.45 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00012059 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Coinbe, Coinrail and Cryptohub. Waves has a total market capitalization of $90.12 million and $53.45 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022100 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,789,870 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinbe, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Upbit, OKEx, Kuna, Binance, Exrates, Livecoin, Indodax, Bitbns, Cryptohub, COSS, Liqui, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

