W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRA stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

