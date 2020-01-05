W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 438,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,864. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

