Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 923,290 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after acquiring an additional 443,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,555,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

