Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

VSTM stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Verastem by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verastem by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,778 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verastem by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 212,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.