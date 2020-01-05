Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $164.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.22.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $145.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $1,289,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $164,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.