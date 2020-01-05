Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (PLUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

ASX:PLUS opened at A$18.51 ($13.13) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.56. Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP has a twelve month low of A$17.25 ($12.23) and a twelve month high of A$18.06 ($12.81).

