Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.05898249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029122 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

