United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.09.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

