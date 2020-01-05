United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. United Continental has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Continental by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in United Continental by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 91,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

