UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UNF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $203.40. 81,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,489. UniFirst has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $214.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.78. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

