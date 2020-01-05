Unibright (UBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86,077.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Unibright has a market cap of $2.63 million and $86,077.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

