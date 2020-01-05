UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

