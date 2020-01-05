Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

TBI opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

