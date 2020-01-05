TRON (TRX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tokenomy, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. TRON has a total market cap of $914.67 million and approximately $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, IDCM, Bibox, Gate.io, Bitfinex, LATOKEN, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Liquid, Exrates, Fatbtc, OKEx, OEX, HitBTC, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Tokenomy, WazirX, Braziliex, Bitbns, Neraex, Exmo, CoinEx, BTC-Alpha, Zebpay, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Rfinex, Indodax, IDAX, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, Koinex, Hotbit, DigiFinex, DDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Coindeal, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, Allcoin, RightBTC, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Kryptono, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Livecoin, BitForex, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.