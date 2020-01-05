TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Hits $908.46 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. TRON has a total market cap of $908.46 million and approximately $1.08 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OEX, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, Neraex, WazirX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, CoinEgg, BitForex, Cryptomate, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Tokenomy, Bibox, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, DigiFinex, Coindeal, Upbit, RightBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Indodax, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Binance, LiteBit.eu, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Bithumb, Coinrail, IDCM, Zebpay, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Liqui, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Allcoin, Liquid, IDAX, Exrates, Kucoin, Exmo, Livecoin, LBank, Rfinex, Kryptono, YoBit, BitFlip, Koinex, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Bittrex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

