Thingschain Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $12,343.00 and $5,568.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056743 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00083015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,502.21 or 1.00104680 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

