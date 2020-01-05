Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.89 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $22.89 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, LBank, QBTC, Bittrex, Iquant, Exmo, Upbit, IDCM, Kucoin, Trade By Trade, ABCC, MBAex, BitMart, FCoin, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Binance, IDAX, OOOBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Kraken, Huobi, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, BitForex, Bibox, BtcTurk, CoinEx, C2CX, UEX, Poloniex, EXX, Kryptono, Coinut, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, B2BX, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

