Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $727,893.00 and $58.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,447.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.06 or 0.03047063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00591511 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

