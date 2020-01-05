Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ternium and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of TX opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

