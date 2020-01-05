Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

TNC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. Tennant has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $29,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,940. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tennant by 6,554.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tennant by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

