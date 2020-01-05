TEMCO Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $73,638.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.01507301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,150,701,447 tokens. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

